Keane links up with O’Neill at Nottingham Forest

London: Roy Keane will once again link up with Martin O’Neill to become Nottingham Forest assistant manager, the Championship club announced on Monday.

The 47-year-old was part of the backroom staff during O’Neill’s five-year spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland between 2013 and 2018.

Keane, like O’Neill, is a favourite at the City Ground as a former player. He made more than 100 appearances for the club between 1990 and 1993 before moving to Manchester United, where he won seven Premier League titles.

“Obviously, I had great memories of my career here as a player, the club gave me my chance and I will always remember them for that,” Keane told the club’s website.

“But it is a different challenge now and I am in a different position coaching the players. I am looking forward to it, a huge challenge ahead and 20 years out of the Premier League. It will be tough but I am looking forward to it.”

Keane joins with Forest four points off the playoff places in ninth after a first victory under O’Neill, who was appointed as manager earlier this month, over Wigan on Saturday.

The former Ireland captain has experience of working in the Championship as he guided Sunderland back to the Premier League during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light in 2006 before resigning in December 2008 and then went on to manage Ipswich from 2009 to 2011.

However, his most recent role was working under O’Neill as Ireland reached the last 16 of Euro 2016 but failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup. —AFP