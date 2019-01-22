Koke derby hopes boosted after Atletico confirm minor thigh injury

MADRID: Atletico Madrid will hope to have Koke back to face Real Madrid next month after the club confirmed on Tuesday he has sustained only a minor thigh injury.

Atletico would not estimate how long Koke would need to recover but said tests have shown a grade one tear, the least severe possible.

The city derby against Real Madrid in La Liga is scheduled for February 9.

“Koke has undergone medical tests at the University Clinic of Navarra due to some muscle problems during the game against Huesca,” a club statement read.

“The tests have indicated that our player has suffered a grade 1 muscle injury on the anterior side of the right thigh.”

Koke was substituted in the 72nd minute of Atletico’s 3-0 win over Huesca on Saturday.

The Spaniard is likely to miss upcoming league games against Getafe on Saturday and Real Betis on February 3. —AFP