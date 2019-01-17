Latest picture of Aamir Khan’s brother stunned everyone

Web Desk: You might not remember Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan, who worked with him in film Mela, as many years have passed. Unlike Aamir Khan, Faisaal’s Bollywood career wasn’t a smooth ride.

According to India Times, Faissal Khan who did cameos in movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Failures apparently took a toll on his mental health. So much so, that he had earlier accused his brother Aamir Khan of keeping him confined to his home because he was mentally ill. He ran away to Pune but was brought back to Mumbai, where eventually he was diagnosed with a mental disorder. Aamir and his father fought his custody battle, too, which made headlines.

It is seems that things are better now. Faissal Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback. He featured in an upcoming movie Factor.

It is also said that he will ne lending his voice to a romantic song titled Ishq Tera as well.

Faissal Khan’s latest pictures are doing the round have left people stunned. Faissal Khan looks lika a carbon copy of his brother Aamir Khan.

Here is how people responded.