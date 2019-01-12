LEAs arrest four criminals after encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Saturday arrested four criminals during an alleged encounter in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth area.

Initial reports suggested that the alleged encounter ensued late in the night when personnel of Sindh Rangers and Police cordoned off the area on a tip-off regarding the presence of suspected criminals.

Police officials said four suspects identified as Saleem, Kamran, Iqbal and Nazim were arrested during encounter.

The LEAs also claimed to have recovered weapons and hand grenade from the alleged hideout of the suspected criminals and started further investigation.

-PPI