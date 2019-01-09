LG introduces TV screen that bends

Web Desk: You have never imagined watching a television whose screen started bending. But companies are working really hard to give you more and more innovating gadgets.

On Monday, South Korean giant LG revealed its ultra-high television that rolls into and out of a base stand and can be furled and unfurled on demand.

“It brings freedom of design to space, without the limitations of a wall,” LG senior vice president of marketing David VanderWaal said while introducing the OLED TV R.

A demonstration showed that the 65-inch (165 centimeter) screen could disappear completely into the base, extend just part way to display photos, act as a control screen for smart devices, or rise completely for full viewing.

LG did not disclose pricing for the roll-up television.

Chinese startup Royole meanwhile showed off what it claimed is the first foldable smartphone, which can fit into a pocket but unfold into a full-sized tablet computer, which is available in China and now is offered in the US for $1,300.

“People want mobility but they also want large screens,” Royole founder Bill Liu told a news conference as he showed the recently launched FlexPai device.

“It’s really a combination of a smartphone and tablet.”

Royole showed how the same flexible displays could be used for automotive dashboards, wearables, and for various other commercial and industrial uses.

“We see this as the next generation of human-machine interface,” Liu said.

“It can change the way we connect to everything.”