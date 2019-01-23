LHC issues notices to NAB on Shahbaz Sharif bail pleas

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Wednesday issued notices for January 29 to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities on bail petitions filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

The division bench comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the post arrest bail petitions filed by Shahbaz Sharif.

During the hearing, Advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Shahbaz Sharif argued that NAB authorities had arrested him in connection with Ashiana Iqbal Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases despite the fact that he extended complete cooperation to NAB authorities in investigations.

They submitted that Shahbaz had been arrested on charges of misuse of authority and causing a loss to exchequer in Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam whereas no grounds of arrest had been provided in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

They contended that all charges leveled against their client were baseless and the NAB authorities did not have any solid evidence against him.

They pleaded with the bench to grant benefit of bail to Shahbaz Sharif as investigations had been completed in the cases and no more confinement was required. They also mentioned medical reasons for his release on bail.

The bench after hearing initial arguments issued notices to NAB authorities for January 29 and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the bureau on October 5, 2018, in connection with Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam.

On December 22, the NAB had filed a supplementary reference against PML-N President and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Shahbaz Sharif and 12 others in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case.

The supplementary reference consists of more than thousand pages and spread over three volumes.

The NAB had accused Shahbaz Sharif of misusing his authority which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of the housing units. The NAB alleged that Shahbaz Sharif, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy. —APP