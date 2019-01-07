Local administration faces resistance during anti-encroachment operation

MULTAN: Local administration on Monday had to faces resistance during anti-encroachment operation in Multan.

According to details, the administration workers carried out anti-encroachment operation demolishing several illegal buildings and shops in Multan BC Chawk when they had to face resistance from the shop owners and traders who were grabbing the lands since long.

However, after the operation, nearly 21-kanal land of district authorities has been recovered from traders’ possessions.

The local administration workers said that they were strictly directed to carry out the operation.

It is pertinent here to mention that a grand anti-encroachment operation is underway in parts of country in Karachi.

On the other hand there were several complains that the operation Karachi Development Authority (KDA) failed against land mafia who are allowing illegal constructions in the metropolis.

The encroachment mafia was allowing illegal constructions in the several areas including Clifton receiving extortion money.

Several citizens have registered complains but the authorities remained ineffective to stop the violation of the court order. —NNI