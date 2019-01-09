Local politicians start preparations for provincial elections in erstwhile FATA

ISLAMABAD: The local politicians of various political parties of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas have started preparations for the elections to be held in FATA for the first time.

Pakistan Muslim League District Tank President Samiullah Khan Burki said that for the first time people of merged districts would contest elections for the provincial Assembly seats, adding that people are enthusiastic to be part of the election process.

PTI local leader Ghulam Badshah Khan Bettani said that people are eagerly waiting for elections, adding that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has fulfilled the commitment of merger of FATA with KP and now elections were being conducted to transfer power to public representatives.

Ex MNA Zafar Beg Khan expressed the hope that people of merged districts would actively participate in the elections process.

He said that people of FATA would have representation in provincial assembly and their own representatives would work for the progress and prosperity of areas.

Malik Baik Khan a notable proposed ECP to allocate two seats for the Frontier regions.

According to ECP notification, a share of 16 seats for provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been allocated for eight tribal districts in accordance with provisions of Article 106 of the Constitution as amended vide 25th amendment and in the light of provisional results of 6th Population Census, 2017 officially published on January 3, 2018 by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Three provincial assembly seats have been allocated for Bajaur district, while two seats for Mohmand and three seats for Khyber district.

The commission has also allocated two seats for Kurram, one for Orakzai district, two for North Waziristan, two for South Waziristan and one seat for Frontier Regions. —APP