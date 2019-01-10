Home / Editors Pick / LY80 weapon system will strengthen national defence:COAS

coas.jpg

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the firepower display.Pakistan Army Air Defence displayed its fire power capability at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi. Firing by all air defence weapon systems was culminating event of two weeks long Exercise Al Bayza-2019. INP Photo