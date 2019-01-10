LY80 weapon system will strengthen national defence:COAS

KARACHI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says induction of Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY80 has greatly enhanced air defence capability of Army Air Defence.

He said this while witnessing fire power capability display along with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi.

Army Chief said LY80 weapon system will strengthen national defence.

Interacting with the officers and troops, COAS congratulated Army Air Defence for successful conduct of firepower capability display.

Firing by all air defence weapon systems was culminating event of two weeks long Exercise Al Bayza-2019.

Hallmark of the event was first ever fire by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY80.

Induction of LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also congratulated Pakistan Army for induction of LY 80 which has reinforced Pakistan’s overall Air Defence capability.

Commander Karachi Corps, Commander Army Air Defence Command and number of other senior commanders and principal staff officers also witnessed the event.