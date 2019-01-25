Macron’s ratings edge up as he dives into debates

Paris: Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has picked up from record opinion poll lows since his launch of a “great national debate” in France in a bid to prove he will take on board the fierce criticism of “yellow vest” protesters who have upended the centrist president’s reform agenda.

After losing 15 points between June and November, when the yellow vest movement emerged, Macron has recovered four points over the past month, according to a BVA poll released Friday.

The survey, carried out on January 23 and 24, showed 31 percent with a positive view of Macron, while 69 percent expressed a negative opinion.

An Odoxa poll meanwhile, carried out on January 22 and 23 and also released Friday, found that 30 percent of people thought he was a “good president”, while 69 percent thought otherwise.

Analysts say the poll bump reflects the 41-year-old leader’s energetic performances in debates with mayors and voters since the public forums kicked off on January 15.

“I’m not going to hog the microphone,” Macron said after a surprise appearance Thursday for a debate with around 250 people in Bourg-de-Peage, southeast France. —AFP