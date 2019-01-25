Man cut his friend into 200 pieces and flushed it

Web Desk: In a spine chilling incident, an Indian man Pintu Sharma killed his 58-year-old friend Ganesh Kolhatkar, after both got into a fiery argument.

According to reports, Sharma had lent Rs one lakh to Kolhatkar out of which he had only returned Rs 40,000. According to a PTI report, Dy SP Jayant Bajbale said the killing was the outcome of a dispute over financial dealings between Ganesh and Pintu.

To avoid getting caught, Pintu cut his friend’s body into 200 pieces using a hexa blade over the next four days. He then pulled out the flesh and dumped them into the toilet and flushed it following which the sewage system got blocked.

Pintu rented a flat in the building and called Ganesh to the house on January 15. According to media reports, an argument erupted between the two over the unpaid amount following which Sharma pushed Kolhatkar and he died on the spot.