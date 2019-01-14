Man hunts Pakistan’s national animal in Chitral after paying a lot

Web Desk: A USA hunter had arrived in Pakistan for hunting Pakistan’s national animal Markhor in the limits of Toshi village Conservation Committee (VCC) in Chitral district.

USA man named Christopher has paid an amount of US$92,000 to hunt Markhor and Rs10,000 for shooting license.

Another Switzerland hunter Stacky has paid Rs145,000 to hunt an Ibex and Rs10,000 for the shooting license.

These hunting expeditions are monitored by village representatives, as well as government officials to ensure that laws are not broken.

Four hunting trophy licenses are being issued for Markhor hunting and 80% of total cost are being distributing among local community and 20 % being depositing in public exchequer, yearly, according to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Muhammad Hussain.