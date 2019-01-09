Man invites friends to feed meat of his own foot

Web Desk: Some friends are really weird but sometimes they crossed their limits.

The same happened in this bizarre incident in which a man cooked his own foot and feed it to his friends.

Doctors had salvaged his foot, but he could never walk on it again, so he chosen to have it amputated. Then he asked the doctors if he could keep his foot.

The hospital management agreed after some paperwork.

Initially, he had hoped to get the foot taxidermied or freeze-dried so he could use it as a lamp or a doorstop.

However, when no taxidermist would agree to his plans and freeze-drying it was apparently too expensive, it was onto plan B.

Apparently, he and 11 friends had previously discussed their curiosity about eating human meat if they had an ethical chance to do so.

Since this seemed like that opportunity had come, he said to his friends, “‘Well, I’m calling you on that. We doing this or what?’ Ten said yes. I guess we’re a weird group.”

Fortunately for the group, one of them was dating a chef, who found a way to prepare the foot meat.

For anyone who’s curious, the chef marinated the meat overnight and then sauteed it with onions, peppers, lime juice, salt and pepper. He then served it on corn tortillas with a tomatillo sauce.

So yes, everyone involved came away from this experience knowing how a human foot tastes.