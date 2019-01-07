Man rapes boy while giving driving lessons

Web Desk: Two men have been accused of raping a young boy in Dubai, reported Khaleej Times.

The unemployed men attracted the boy by offering money and teaching him how to drive.

According to the 13-year-old’s testimony, the first accused waylaid him as he was going to his friend’s house in the same building. He lured him with Dh500 and Dh600 dirhams to have sex with him, as per Emarat Al Youm report.

He would also send the victim pornographic messages on his mobile phone.

During driving lessons, the first accused man took the young to a dark alley and forced the child for sexual intercourse with him.

Three weeks later, the second accused apologized to the boy and promised to give him driving lessons, but he again forced himself on the child.

The fourth time the man tried to rape the boy as he was leaving the masjid, but he ran away and informed his brother of what was happening.

His father informed the police, who arrested the man. He confessed that he raped the child more than five times while promising to teach him how to drive. The second accused also confessed to his crime.