Man sentenced to jail for altered PM Hasina photo

Web Desk: A Bangladeshi man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for alterating photo of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and posting it on Facebook.
The man named Mohammad Monir, was found guilty on Wednesday by Dhaka Cyber Tribunal for doctoring and publishing on social media images of Hasina and ex-president Zillur Rahman.
“He posted those distorted images in his Facebook status and made derogatory remarks in the photo captions,” prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim told AFP.
He was convicted under Section 57 of the South Asian country’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laws.
Shamim said that since the cyber court began functioning in 2013, at least seven people have been sentenced to jail for similar offences involving Hasina and others.
At least 200 more such cases are pending and in various stage of trial, he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, re-elected in December in polls tainted by violence, mass arrests and claims of rigging, has been accused of increasing authoritarianism.