Man sentenced to jail for altered PM Hasina photo

Web Desk: A Bangladeshi man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for alterating photo of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and posting it on Facebook.

The man named Mohammad Monir, was found guilty on Wednesday by Dhaka Cyber Tribunal for doctoring and publishing on social media images of Hasina and ex-president Zillur Rahman.

“He posted those distorted images in his Facebook status and made derogatory remarks in the photo captions,” prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim told AFP.