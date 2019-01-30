Man walks in dressed as Spider-man on his last day in bank

Web Desk: A banker life revolved around sitting in front of a desk and just dealing with numbers. What can be more frustrating than that?

In a bizarre incident, a man spent his last day at work became extremely what he wanted to be.

Pictures of a man dressed in Spider-man costume on his last day at work at the bank has set a new yardstick for people wishing to do crazy things when they quit.

The unnamed man works at a bank in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The only thing that made it easy for him was that he didn’t work at the front desk or else costumer would have freaked out thinking it was some sort of bank heist.