Men are more physically inactive than women

Web Desk: According to a recent survey by the HealthifyMe app, 38 per cent of women and 44 per cent of men in India are physically inactive.

Doctors say that many people think that walking or hitting the gym for 30 minutes is enough to burn the calories and they can spend the rest of the day lying down or watching television.

The fact is that a minimum of 40 minutes of walking five days in a week is essential. Those who spend most of the time indoors have a tendency to put on weight compared to those who spend most of their time outdoors.