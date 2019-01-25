Home / Sports / Cricket / Michael Gough to umpire in Lahore; PCB announces match officials

Michael Gough to umpire in Lahore; PCB announces match officials

ff.gif

Gough, 39, will umpire in the March 9 and 10 matches between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, respectively.