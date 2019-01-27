Mixed emotions in Germany as 500-euro note bows out

Frankfurt am Main: As the ECB takes the final step in phasing out the 500-euro note, few are expected to mourn a bill favoured by criminals but rarely seen in daily life. Except perhaps in cash-loving Germany.

From Sunday, central banks in 17 of the 19 eurozone countries will stop issuing the violet-coloured banknotes.

Only the German and Austrian central banks are clinging on a while longer, until April 26, to “ensure a smooth transition”, the European Central Bank said in a statement.

Medical technician Rolf, from the German town of Marburg, said he found the demise of the single currency’s highest-denomination note “hard to accept”.

Standing a stone’s throw from Frankfurt’s blue-and-yellow euro sculpture after a meeting in the city, the 61-year-old said he had made a point of paying for his car in 500s.

“I prefer using cash for large payments, it doesn’t mean I’m involved in anything dodgy,” Rolf said, declining to give his last name.

The ECB decision to end the note’s issuance will lead to fewer and fewer circulating as commercial banks gradually return them to their countries’ central banks, where they will be replaced by lower-denomination bills.

But anyone hoarding 500s under their mattress needn’t worry, as all existing bills remain legal tender.

“They can continue to be used to spend or to save, and they will always retain their value,” said ECB spokeswoman Eva Taylor.

The 500-euro bill accounted for just 2.3 percent of all euro notes in circulation last month. —AFP