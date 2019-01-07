Mohmand Dam to be completed by 2023: WAPDA chairman

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman Muzammil Hussain on Monday informed the Supreme Court that that Mohmand Dam will be completed by 2023, Radio Pakistan reported.

A five member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar adjourned hearing of the pertaining to construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams till Jan 8. “Supreme Court is monitoring the construction of dams.”

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Chairman Water and Power Development Authority Muzammil Hussain appeared before the court earlier today.

The Chairman WAPDA briefed the court about the progress on dams work.

Last week, minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said criticising the government’s decision to award contract of Mohmand Dam to Descon company was causing loss to the country.

“Razak Dawood has no links with Descon consortium,” Chaudhry said while talking to a local news channel.

He said Dawood had resigned from Descon company before assuming the charge of advisor to the prime minister on commerce.

Earlier, on Jan 3, Water Minister Vawda rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demand to revoke the contract.

“Those demanding cancellation of the contract are hatching conspiracies. Such elements want to halt the country’s progress by making dams controversial,” Vawda said.

The water minister said dams were a lifeline for the country, adding that he wouldn’t budge on the issue of water reservoirs’ construction.

“The dam contract was awarded on merit,” he asserted and offered an impartial probe in this regard. “We are not the people who would work for commission.” —NNI