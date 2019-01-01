‘Most beautiful girl in the world’ as a child wins title again at 17

Web Desk: A model has been crowned the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ for a second time, after a decade after being given the title as a child.

According to Metro.co.uk, French model Thylane Blondeau, caught the world’s attention in 2007 when a photo of herself aged 6 went viral.

Now, 11 years later, she has topped a list of the ‘World’s most beautiful faces’ and told her Instagram followers she ‘couldn’t believe it’.

Actresses Michelle Pfeiffer and Marion Cottilard and supermodel Jourdan Dunn are among previous winners.

Thylane was a child star who walked for Jean Paul Gaulties at the age of four. At 10, she became the youngest ever model to pose for the cover of Vogue Paris.