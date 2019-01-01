Mounting threat to Pakistan’s mountains

Web Desk: There is no doubt that Pakistan’s mountains are magnificent and imposing but communities resides under their shadow should not be overlooked.

The mountains are home to millions of people are facing new challenges in the form of climate change and unsuitable tourism activities.

“The [shift] in the timing of water flows due to climate change is creating food security issues for the communities living in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB),” says Aisha Khan, who heads the Mountain and Glacier Protection Organisation (MGPO), working to reduce vulnerability to climate change in GB by providing people access to safe drinking water, water for irrigation, and protective walls for safety from floods and land erosion.

“The major threat, however, to Pakistan’s mountain regions comes from environmental degradation and lack of enforcement of [government] policies to ensure the harmony between nature and development,” she told Gulf News.