Murad, Faryal Talpur, Zardari to remain in list of ECL: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that keeping in view the gravity of concern, the cabinet members had decided to hold the name of Murad Ali Shah in exit control list (ECL).

Murad Ali Shah the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had played key role in fake account cases, so we have decided to keep his name in the ECL, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Murad Ali Shah had been looking after the affairs of finance in Sindh government, he said adding that the PPP leader had played key role in fake account activities.

Expressing gravity of concern over the issue of fake account cases and ECL, he said we have again asked the concerned quarters for resignation of Murad Ali Shah as chief minister of Sindh.

We have demanded the resignation of CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah due to allege involvement of corruption in the fake account case, he added.

To a question, he said all the political parties including Mutahida Quomi Movment are the part of the government but we want to control corruption from Sindh, he added.

Fawad said names of Faryal Talpur, Asif Ali Zardari and Murad Ali Shah will remain in the ECL. As soon as the detail judgment receives, then we will see the option what to do. Review petition may be filed against the judgment for enlisting the names of main elements involved in the corruption cases, the minister said.

We will take the position after the detailed judgment of apex court regarding names of Faryal Talpur, Asif Ali Zardari, Murad Ali Shah and others.

Meanwhile, the information minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of PPP, was the beneficiary in the fake accounts cases. —APP