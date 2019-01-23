Muslims ask to boycott this toilet tissue

Web Desk: Muslims in England are calling for people to boycott M&S toilet tissue because it is allegedly embossed with Arabic word ‘Allah’, report Metro.

A footage has been taken by unidentified man shows the Aloe Vera 3-ply toilet tissue with indentation in question.

Speaking on the video, the man urges his ‘brothers and sisters’ not to buy the £2.50 roll because ‘every toilet tissue has the name of Allah on it’. Man claims every M&S ‘toilet tissue has the name of Allah in it.

But Marks and Spencer have denied the claims, responding on Twitter to confirm the pattern is ‘categorically of an aloe vera leaf’.

The man speaks over the video whilst zooming in on the Aloe Vera 3 ply toilet tissue. He said: ‘Recently I bought toilet tissue from Marks & Spencer and when I opened one of them, it has the name of Allah, as you can see.

‘So please brothers and sisters, prevent yourselves from buying this particular toilet tissue, or try boycott Marks & Spencers, because every toilet tissue has the name of Allah on it.

Another YouTube user commented: ‘Shame on M&S. I never expected M&S to go so low morally. I support a full Boycott of M&S.’