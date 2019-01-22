NAB constitutes CIT to probe fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau has formed a combined investigation team to probe into fake bank accounts case.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

The combined investigation team will be headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi.

The meeting reviewed in detail Supreme Court’s judgment in fake bank accounts case.

According to the press release issued by the NAB today, the combined investigation team has formally started its work as per the law.

The NAB assured to transparently take the investigation process to logical conclusion in the light of Supreme Court’s judgment.

The anti-graft body has also urged the media to avoid speculations on the matter.