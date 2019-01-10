NAB court indicts former federal minister, his spouse

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Thursday indicted former federal minister Dr Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, a former MNA in a reference filed by NAB charging them of possessing assets beyond their known sources of income.

Both the leaders who belong to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) pleaded innocence stating that all their assets were amassed through known sources.

The NAB had filed reference alleging that the accused accumulated assets during 2008 to 2013 disproportionately to their known sources when PPP was in power.

A large number of PPP workers thronged the court’s premises to support and show solidarity with their party’s leaders and struggled to enter the court room.

However, the police managed to bring situation under control. —APP