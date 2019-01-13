NAB doing excellent job for uprooting corruption: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Sunday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was doing excellent job for uprooting corruption from the national intuitions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in rule of law in the country and there was no one above the law even the prime minister.

He said the Chairman NAB was working efficiently to run the affairs of institution and was taking concrete steps to wipe out corruption from the country, besides taking legal action against the corrupt people.

The Minister said the government was ready to amend the present NAB law in consultation with other political parties to make it more stronger and efficient to curb the menace of corruption.

Replying to a question, he said the same NAB law was present during the tenure of previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party and no change had made in its Law.

Responding to another question, the Minister said the PTI government would cooperate with the Opposition on their demand to amend the NAB law and would remove the loopholes.—APP