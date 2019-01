ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday submitted all record in Islamabad High Court (IHC) pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment in compliance of court orders.

Earlier, a divisional bench had sought all record of graft references against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif filed by NAB.

The bench would hear the appeals of Nawaz Sharif and NAB related to the references on February 18.—APP