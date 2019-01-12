NAB has no links with any political party: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Saturday said the Bureau has no political affiliation with any group or political party.

He said that taking the mega corruption cases to their logical end was one of his foremost priorities and added, corruption has penetrated in the country to become a cancerous wound and removing it from its roots is key requirement of the time.

Javed Iqbal said that steps are being taken to curb money laundering and promised to return the looted and laundered money back to the national kitty, a private news channel reported.

He denied any link of the Bureau with politics, any group or political party. “The NAB is only associated with Pakistan,” Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said.

The Chairman NAB said there is no example in past years when cases in such a big number filed in accountability courts.

He said that 1211 corruption references with a value of 900 billion rupees’ being heard by the accountability courts presently. A timeline of 10 months’ has been fixed to conclude the white collar mega corruption cases, he further said.

He also urged for utilizing all resources for arrest of the fugitive and proclaimed offenders in corruption cases. —APP