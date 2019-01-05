NAB shuts plot allotment case against Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday closed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot allotment case against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

According to NAB sources, the executive board of the accountability watchdog accorded approval to close the case against the Chaudhry brothers.

NAB Lahore had initiated the probe against the Chaudhry brothers over an alleged illegal sale of 28 plots in LDA City. However, during the investigation it appeared that these plots belonged to their employee Aslam Baig who had used their address while selling the plots.

The accountability watchdog has been investigating the brothers over allegations of owning assets beyond their known sources of income.

According to sources in NAB Lahore office, a number of shares have surfaced in various companies under the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his cousin Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and their family.

—INP