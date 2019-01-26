Home / Sports / Cricket / Nepal’s Paudel eclipses Tendulkar, Afridi with international fifty

Nepal’s Paudel eclipses Tendulkar, Afridi with international fifty

nepal.jpg

He is also the youngest man to score a one-day international half-century, beating Shahid Afridi, who smashed a 37-ball century in an incredible first innings against Sri Lanka aged 16 and 217 days.