New aviation policy being designed to facilitate public: Soomro

A three day regional conference on safety standards in Aviation kicked off in Islamabad on Tuesday.

It is 27th meeting of Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Program- South Asia (COSCAP-SA).

Addressing the inaugural session, Minister for Privatization and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro said the conference is testimony of the confidence reposed by regional stakeholders who have come to Pakistan to attend the conference.

He said this is the first such conference on aviation hosted by Pakistan.

He said a new aviation policy is being designed keeping in view the recommendations of national and regional stakeholders.

He said the new policy will ensure safety standards in aviation, facilitation of public and will also focus on logistics. He said the policy is particularly in line with Prime Minister’s vision for promotion of tourism and facilitation of tourists in Pakistan.

The Minister expressed the hope that the conference will not only help increase capacity building of aviation division but will also provide useful measures for further enhancing the safety standards of aviation.

He said concrete steps are being taken for a safe air travel in Pakistan in the wake of some airplane accidents that occurred during last few years and any further measures proposed in this conference will also be implemented.

Muhammad Mian Soomro said steps are also being taken for improving and reviving the Pakistan International Airlines.

Earlier in his address on the occasion, Chairman COSCAP-South Asia, Hussain Jaleel said the conference aims at developing air travel security standards for efficient air transportation in compliance with the standards of International Civil Aviation Organization.

Delegates belonging to aviation divisions of seven south Asian countries including India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal are participating in the three day conference.

Later talking to media persons, Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro said the poor quality of work at New Islamabad International Airport is being inquired into and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Addressing the Conference, Director General Civil Aviation Authority Shahrukh Nusrat said we are focusing on strengthening the aviation safety and security practices, the liberalization of market access, traffic rights for our bilateral partners and modernization of airports and aerodromes.