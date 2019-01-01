New Year resolutions of these famous celebrities

Web Desk: People begin their New Year with new resolution. Just like other, famous celebrities of Pakistan also set some of the goals they want to achieve in the year.

The New Year resolutions for 2019 of these famous celebrities.

HSY

The New Year resolution of HSY is to live a healthier life. Work out, eat right and spend time with my family and close friends.

Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar wants to make fitness a priority. This year she will start exercising more and focus more strengthening her body.

Imran Abbas

Imran Abbas says, “My New Year resolution is to contribute more positively to society so that my actions can be directly converted into something meaningful for the less fortunate. I would also like to travel more so I can focus better on my acting projects abroad.”

Farhan Saeed

Farhan Saeed set his resolutions for year 2019. He says, “This New Year I have given myself the goal to make a positive difference in the lives of upcoming music artists who are going through a definitive phase of their journey. I have been there myself and where I am now, I feel it is my responsibility to tap into my immensely talented Pakistan.”

Sana Javed

I want to make sure I create a more positive social circle for myself and eliminate all things negative.

Emmad Irfani

He wants to follow up the few basic disciplines that have helped him to improve and progress as a person and a professional. He believes if you are not improving you are falling behind. Constant and never ending improvement is something I look forward to the next year.

Zara Noor Abbas

I really want to meet new people and create interesting opportunities for networking. I also want to have more fun.