Dropping temperature turns Niagara falls into ice

Web Desk: Winter is not coming slow, it is making us snuggle deeper into our blankets with cups of tea and coffee. No one has been able to escape cold, not plants, not the animals, not even the majestic Niagara Falls.

This has, however, done nothing to dampen the spirits of people, who continue to pour in to watch the majestic Niagara Falls.

Despite being frozen the falls continue to look amazing. In fact, it’s now more Instagramable, no kidding! The pictures of the waterfall are worth it. According to BuzzFeed News, one person has estimated that the temperature was around -35 degrees Celsius.

Another traveler took to Instagram and wrote ‘The sun came out for only 15 minutes. Just to make this experience even more memorable I guess. I froze my butt off with -25.