Norwegian PM urges Pakistan, India to resolve Kashmir dispute

Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg has urged Pakistan and India to enter into dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute as there is no military solution to the issue.

In an interview with NDTV, she said there is need to have good trust between the partners in any region where there is a conflict.

Referring to last year`s visit of former Norwegian Prime Minister, Kjell Magne Bondevik to Jammu and Kashmir, Ms Solberg said we have learnt that on Kashmir issue popular support needs to be brought-in by getting women and youth into peace process and ensuring solid peace in the area.

Replying to a question about mediation by Norwegian Government for resolution of Kashmir dispute, she said if Pakistan and India show interest then Norway can offer such mechanisms it has been offering in other regions for resolving such disputes.

She said both countries should decrease their military spending and work more to boost development in other sectors like health and education.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has welcomed the statement of Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, in which she stated that her country is willing to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

In a tweet he said, the offer of mediation by Norwegian Prime Minister will facilitate peace in the region.