Web Desk: The Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise has made billions of dollars and earned its star, Jonny Depp, an Oscar nomination. The series is going to rebooting the series, crucially without featuring Jonny Depp, who has played Jack Sparrow in five films.

The recent report of Frobes, this will save the Mouse House $90 million per film. Depp’s salary including a healthy profir percentage, reaches close to $100 million per Pirates film, that almost Rs 1 Arab.

With the last entry posting unremarkable box office numbers, and with Depp’s growing personal issues, Disney is distancing itself from the once-powerful star.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the series’ fifth film, registered a box office haul of almost $800 million, well below the over $1 billion totals of the franchise’s second and fourth films, and the $963 million haul of the third one.

Produced at a budget of close to $250 million, Dead Men Tell No Tales arrived in the middle of a period of personal trouble for Depp, who has been involved in a well-publicised split from wife Amber Heard – who alleges that he was physically abusive – and a lawsuit with his former managers over mismanagement of his wealth.

Disney’s film production chief Sean Bailey recently confirmed that the studio was looking to reboot the series, with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick working on a new story. It has also been rumoured that the new films will be lead by a woman.