Opposition to issue joint reaction on Finance Bill

ISLAMABAD: Opposition in the National Assembly on Wednesday said that opposition leader would issue joint reaction on Finance bill after consultation with all the opposition parties.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Ahsan Iqbal and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar expressed concern over the economic situation in the country.

Naveed Qamar said that sustainable policies were required for economic stability in the country.

He said the government would not be only depended on foreign loans. Replying to a question, he said that opposition wanted stability of the government.—APP