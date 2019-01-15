Opposition’s walkout in NA is pressure tactic to seek NRO: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says opposition walkout in the National Assembly is pressure tactic to seek an NRO and evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases.

In a tweet today, he lamented such an attitude in a Parliament that costs billions of rupees of taxpayers yearly , shows that this is the only function opposition intend to perform.

Prime Minister said NAB cases were not initiated by PTI.

The Prime Minister asked “does democracy mean immunity from corruption of democratically elected political leaders”?

He said it seems for them being elected is a license to plunder the country.