PAC meeting reviews grants of Airport Security Force for 2011-12

Meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was held in Islamabad on Thursday with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

It reviewed the grants of Airport Security Force for the year 2011-12.

Giving his opinion, Fakhar Imam said special committees are being set up for new Islamabad International Airport and railways.

Rana Tanveer Hussain was of the view that there should be ban on grants. He said expenditures are made first and their approval is sought later.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the power of parliament regarding money bill and grants needs to be determined.

Shahida Akthar Ali and Sherry Reman were of the view that grants can be sought according to needs.

Audit officials told the meeting that funds amounting to 210 million were released by their approval was not sought from parliament.

Chairman PAC constituted a sub-committee on the issue to be headed by Shahida Akhtar Ali.