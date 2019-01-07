Pak army sets a valuable world record

Web Desk: It is honorable to announce that Pakistani Army has been working in incredible conditions and harsh environment with all courage.

Pak Army has made envious world record. The Pakistan Armoured Corps has set a new record by taking its tanks at the incredible highest elevation point of 3,176 metres above sea level. It situated opposite to Torra Bora mountains of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. This is for the first time that a country made such record.

Pakistan’s Armoured Corps achieved the goal by undertaking such an incredible task. It took its tanks to Brekh Muhammad Kandao pass, which is an offshoot of Koh-i-Safed in Pakistan and is more than 12,000 feet above the sea level.

Armed forces had successfully purged the erstwhile FATA by killing hardcore terrorists and smashing their hideout.

Pakistan Army made many sacrifices in the aim of freeing Pakistan from terrorism. They launched number of operations like Radd-u-Fassad, Rah-i-Haq etc.