Pak-China joint military exercise ‘Warrior –VI’ concluds

RAWALPINDI: The Pak-China joint military exercise ‘Warrior –VI’ concluded near Kharian on Saturday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The troops of special services groups from Pakistan Army and People Liberation Army China participated in the four-week long military exercise.

According to military’s media wing, the both armies learnt from the expertise of each other during the joint military exercise.

The war games concluded with an august culmination ceremony in Kharian, where IG Training Lieutenant General Sher Afgun was the chief guest, said the ISPR. —NNI