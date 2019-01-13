‘Pak heading towards right direction under PM’s leadership’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the country was heading toward right direction under the sincere leadership of Imran Khan.

While speaking in a Radio Pakistan’s Current Affair programme, he said due to wrong decisions

of previous governments they were facing a heavy burden of debt but with prudent economic policies of

the incumbent government, they would steer the country out of this burden.

The Minister of state said the government has not turned to International Monetary Fund (IMF)

for financial aid and instead sought assistance from its friendly countries.

They are responding positively with Saudi Arabia making huge investment in Pakistan, he said.—APP