Pak-US discuss progress on Afghan reconciliation process

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad held delegation level meeting in Islamabad today to discuss developments in the Afghan reconciliation process.

According to Foreign Office, Ambassador Khalilzad was accompanied by an interagency delegation representing Departments of Defence, State and National Security Council while the Foreign Secretary was assisted by senior officials from Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Ambassador Khalilzad lauded Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating direct talks between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi last month.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate Afghan reconciliation process to realize the shared goal of peace and stability in the region.

She said it is noted that taking the Afghan peace process forward remains a shared responsibility.

Both sides agreed that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to agree upon the contours of a future Afghan polity so that the country becomes stable and prosperous and at peace with its neighbors. Ambassador Khalilzad will also call on Foreign Minister tomorrow.