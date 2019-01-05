Pakistan again calls for Inquiry Commission in Occupied Kashmir

Pakistan has once again called for the establishment of Commission of Inquiry by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for probe into Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In his tweet on the occasion of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination today (Saturday), Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said continuing bloodbath in the held valley and unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a collective failure of the world.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle to self-determination.