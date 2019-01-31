Pakistan conducts successful launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Nasr’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has successfully conducted another launch of short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Nasr’ as part of Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise which included quad salvo on January 24 and single shots on 28th and 31st, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Thursday.

According to the military-media wing, the second phase of the exercise was aimed at testing that extreme in-flight and end-flight maneuverability, capable of defeating, by assured penetration, any currently available BMD system in our neighborhood or any other system under development.

The launch was witnessed by Chairman JCS Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Chairman JCS Committee appreciated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on achieving yet another milestone of national significance towards Pakistan’s strategic deterrence capability.

He praised the professional attributes and dedicated efforts of all concerned which made possible the successful launch of Weapon System, ISPR added.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists, engineers and the participating troops on their outstanding achievement.—INP