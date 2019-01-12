Pakistan consumed $250.413m worth of tea in 6 months

Web Desk: Tea imports into Pakistan during the first half of current financial year increased by 8.63 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

About 95,977 metric tons of tea valuing $250.413 million imported to fulfill the domestic consumption.

According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the first six months of last financial year was recorded at 74,304 metric tons costing $230.509 million.

Tea import into country during the month of November 2018 enhanced by 11.23 per cent.

The imports of spices came down in the first half by 1.60 per cent.

During the period form July-November, 2018-19, import of soyabean oil reduced by 58.35 percent and it was recorded at 54,895 metric tons which was registered at 109,390 metric tons in same period of last year.

Meanwhile, imports of palm oil into the country also reduced by 9.14 percent as it was recorded at 1,253,871 metric tons valuing $786.680 million as against the import of 1,135,935 metric tons worth $ 865.819 million of same period of last year.