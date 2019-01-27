Pakistan desirous of peace in region: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan is desirous of peace in the region which is not possible without dialogue.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said Pakistan has pursued a regional outlook by reaching out to different countries and advocating its resolve for a stable and peaceful region.

The Foreign Minister said he is visiting Oman on Tuesday to discuss entire spectrum of bilateral and regional cooperation with the leadership of that country.

He said he will visit London on 3rd of next month where he will raise before the House of Commons, the Kashmir cause and present Pakistan`s stance on Kashmir and Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.