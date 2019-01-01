Pakistan lodges strong protest over ceasefire violations by India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner to Foreign Office on Tuesday and lodged a strong protest with him over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Athmuqam area of Shahkot Sector.

As a result of this firing an innocent woman Asia Bibi was martyred while seven civilians including two women and three children sustained splinter injuries.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 2350 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats of 36 innocent civilians, while injuring 142 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

Director General South Asia and SAARC, Dr Mohammad Faisal conveyed to Acting Deputy High Commissioner of India that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.