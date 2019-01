Quinton de Kock hit 129 before South Africa were bowled out for 303 in their second innings on the third day.

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan were set to make 381 to win the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf and leg-spinner Shadab Khan both took three wickets.—AFP