Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices in terror war: Shehryar

PESHAWAR: Minister of the State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that the security forces of Pakistan and countrymen have rendered matchless sacrifices in war on terror.

Addressing the Passing out Parade of Frontier Corps (FC) in Peshawar on Monday, Shehryar Afridi said our nation has always come out successful in every hour of trial.

He said that the elements who want to divide us will always fail in their nefarious designs.

The Minister of State for Interior said Pakistan wants friendly and peaceful relations with all its neighbours and opening Kartarpur border is a step towards this aim.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of who sacrifice their lives for the security of the motherland.

Shehryar Afridi hoped that Frontier Corps will continue offering their services in the best professional way.